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Lille have managed to agree a sell-on clause with Newcastle United in Matias Fernandez-Pardo’s deal, which puts them in line for further cash from his exit in the future.

The Magpies have brought in several faces to back new manager Matthias Jaissle and with the transfer window set to close on Tuesday, they still have business left to get done.

Newcastle could potentially see Nick Woltemade, who they signed last summer, move out on loan in the ongoing window, with Juventus closing in on a move.

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Jaissle wants another versatile attacker to add in the final third and Newcastle have been chasing Belgium international Fernandez-Pardo.

Newcastle failed with their initial offer in the region of €40m but continued to push to come to an agreement with Lille.

Their persistence paid off as they agreed a deal with Lille which could rise up to €65m and also managed to agree personal terms with the player.

According to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, Newcastle have also agreed to a sell-on clause in Fernandez-Pardo’s deal, which could see the French giants earn more if he departs in the future.

Manager Time at Club Matthias Jaissle July 2026- Eddie Howe November 2021 – July 2026 Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Fernandez-Pardo is flying to England today to complete his medical with the Magpies before he signs a deal with them.

European giants Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig were also chasing Fernandez-Pardo, but Lille’s asking price made them look for other options.

Lille were reluctant to let Fernandez-Pardo go this summer, but Newcastle’s offer made them change their mind.

The 21-year-old has featured regularly for the Ligue 1 outfit since his arrival from Gent in 2024 and has netted 12 goals with eleven assists in his 71 games for them.

Newcastle could see Jacob Murphy depart in the ongoing window with Nottingham Forest interested in him and they could sanction a departure for him.

It was suggested that Newcastle are providing competition to Fulham for Roma’s Matias Soule but there is no truth in that claim.