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Wolves defender David Moller Wolfe has ‘not yet arrived’ in Germany to join Hamburg, as the Midlands outfit have not given him the green light yet.

Moller Wolfe joined Wolves from Dutch outfit AZ Alkamaar last summer and he was brought in as a replacement for Rayan Ait-Nouri, giving him big shoes to fill.

However, during his debut season with the Midlands outfit, he only managed to rack up eleven starts while making 22 outings for the side, as they struggled and were ultimately relegated.

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While Wolves have brought in several new faces in the ongoing window, they have seen a host of players depart and the list might continue to grow.

Moller Wolfe is a player being linked with a move out of Molineux and he could go to Germany with Bundesliga side Hamburg as his potential destination.

It was suggested in some quarters that the player is close to joining Hamburg and he has travelled to Germany to finalise his move.

However, according to German daily Bild, there is no truth in the claim of the Norwegian already being in Germany, as Wolves have yet to agree to his departure.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Moller Wolfe started the first game of the season for Wolves against Blackburn Rovers, but he was on the bench during the Midlands outfit’s clash against Stoke City at the weekend, which raised further uncertainty over his future.

In the event of Moller Wolfe’s departure, Hugo Bueno will be the only option left at Peixoto’s disposal in the left-back department.

It is, however, not clear whether Wolves are planning to bring in a left-sided player first before letting the Norwegian, who has four more years in his contract, leave.

A move to Hamburg is sure to appeal to Moller Wolfe, as it would hand him top flight football.

On Sunday, Wolves sanctioned the departure of Sasa Kalajdzic to LASK Linz on a free transfer and the player has even taken a pay cut to join them.

Belgian outfit Anderlecht are also in talks with Wolves for their midfielder Boubacar Traore and the player has already given the green signal on the move, though the jury is out on whether it will happen.