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Newcastle United attacker Nick Woltemade has ‘not yet opened the door’ to a potential Juventus switch despite the two clubs having common ground for a deal.

The 24-year-old’s departure after just one year at St James’ Park has emerged as a realistic possibility recently, with Nottingham Forest making a concrete approach which the Magpies dismissed without hesitation.

Napoli were another suitor to enter the picture, with suggestions that the German had approved a move to Naples, although that avenue failed to progress.

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Juventus subsequently stepped forward as a serious contender for the striker, opening a channel of dialogue with Newcastle over a potential deal.

The Old Lady have reached an agreement with the Tyneside outfit over taking Woltemade to Turin, while there had also been speculation that the striker was receptive to the switch.

However, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Woltemade has ‘not yet opened the door’ to Juventus over the move.

With the window now edging towards its conclusion, the Bianconeri face the task of winning over the German, while both clubs remain in close contact with his entourage as they seek clarity over his position.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Should the situation remain unresolved, the Turin outfit could turn to an alternative target, with Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee another name under consideration.

Woltemade’s continued presence at St James’ Park could still see him occupy an important place in Matthias Jaissle’s plans, having supplied an assist against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as Newcastle secured a 2-0 victory.

Jaissle has spoken warmly about his countryman and it was believed Woltemade would be able to make a fresh start under the new boss.

Newcastle though do look prepared to sanction an exit for the man they worked so hard to sign from Stuttgart just a year ago.

The Magpies are hopeful Yoane Wissa will start to hit form, while they are in the process of signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo from Lille.

Fernandez-Pardo is not a striker, but Jaissle may think he can cope with just William Osula and Wissa.