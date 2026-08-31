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Rangers appear to be set to miss out on Besiktas winger Vaclav Cerny, as it ‘now looks unlikely’ that he will be heading back to Ibrox this summer, according to journalist Robert Grieve.

Despite having been knocked out of European competition entirely, Rangers are nevertheless pushing ahead with plans to strengthen the squad before the window closes.

Portland Timbers striker Kevin Kelsy is set to be a big money arrival at Ibrox soon, while Rangers have been linked with a number of other attackers, such as Haiti hitman Lenny Joseph.

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Cerny is a player Rangers knew well and passed up on signing when they had the chance to keep him permanently following a loan spell from Wolfsburg.

They have been trying to right that wrong, holding talks with Besiktas and Cerny’s camp about a possible deal.

It emerged on Monday that Rangers though were offering Cerny less than his current Besiktas wages, which made the chances of a deal low.

Now it looks unlikely that Cerny will be moving to Rangers before the transfer window slams shut.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

The winger is happy in Istanbul and has not been pushing to move on from the Black Eagles, with the Turkish side also content to hold on to him for now.

Barring a late and unexpected turnaround, Cerny will be playing his football at Besiktas, until January at least.

Ironically, Cerny could end up playing against current Rangers star Bojan Miovski this season, as Miovski has late interest from Turkey.

Rangers have been expecting offers to come in for Belgium midfielder Nicolas Raskin, but as now, none have arrived.

That raises the prospect that Raskin could stay put at Ibrox, in what would be a huge boost for Derek McInnes.

McInnes has not been involving the midfielder of late in the full expectation that he would be moving from Rangers before the window closes.