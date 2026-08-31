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Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott is flying to Spain to undergo a medical with Valencia after Los Che agreed a deal with the Reds for his signature.

Los Che have recently identified Elliott as an alternative to Leeds United star Largie Ramazani, whom they have been pursuing throughout the summer.

The attacker has subsequently given his green light to a move to Mestalla, believing the switch could provide the ideal setting to revive his form.

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The 23-year-old barely featured for Aston Villa during his loan spell last season, with meaningful minutes proving difficult to come by, and the situation could be much the same should he remain at Anfield.

Valencia have an agreement in place for Elliott and now ‘the player is flying out’ to undergo his medical checks, according to Spanish journalist Hector Gomez.

Elliott is set to sign for Valencia on a loan deal and will be looking to get the regular game time he did not get at Villa last term.

The Spanish outfit will take on a percentage of Elliott’s salary as part of the agreement, although the precise share Valencia will cover alongside the Reds has yet to be established.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

It also remains to be clarified whether an option to buy will be attached to the midfielder’s loan, although it is unlikely to be structured as an obligation to purchase.

Elliott was hugely highly rated at Anfield, especially by legendary Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, but he fell out of favour when Arne Slot was in through the door.

Despite the change of boss this summer, with former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola appointed, Elliott’s fortunes have not changed.

And the arrival of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain all but sealed his fate in terms of the playing time he could expect.

Elliott now has a new challenge in La Liga, but given the move is a loan, the last chapter on his time at Liverpool may not have been written.