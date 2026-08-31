Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Trabzonspor have every intention of pushing to sign Norwich City forward Mohamed Toure and are ‘ready to submit’ a bid to convince the Canaries to sell.

Toure arrived at Carrow Road this February and put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the club, which runs until June 2030.

He quickly made a big impression, even as Norwich ultimately fell short of a playoff spot in the Championship.

The Australian forward has started the new campaign strongly, contributing to four goals in four games in all competitions.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Losing Toure would not be an ideal outcome for Norwich and it is one they want to avoid.

The Canaries have seen Toure pop onto the radar of Mohamed Salah’s new club, Trabzonspor, who are keen on signing him.

The Turkish side have already seen one proposal fail, but they are coming back.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, they are ‘ready to submit’ a new bid for Toure which they hope will convince Norwich.

The Canaries are under no pressure to sell Toure this summer and will only allow his departure if an irresistible bid is made for him.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Norwich have been looking to bring in another attacking option for boss Philippe Clement, and at the start of this month showed interest in Hoffenheim star Jykese Fields, but the German side did not want to sell the young striker.

What other irons Norwich might have in the fire before the transfer window closes remains to be seen, as they look to strengthen Clement’s squad.

Losing Toure likely does not fall into those plans, but all eyes will be on what level of bid Trabzonspor now place on the table.