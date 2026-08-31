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Kevin Danso ‘is on standby’ to wait to travel to complete a move to Sunderland from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports News.

Tottenham have invested heavily in improving their defence throughout the summer transfer window, but are yet to win a game in the Premier League this season.

Spurs lost defender Cristian Romero to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, but the exit was not felt as Jan Paul van Hecke and Marco Senesi both arrived in N17.

Now though Tottenham are coming under pressure from Sunderland for Danso, meaning another defender may well exit.

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In April, manager Roberto De Zerbi backed Danso to stay at the club, but it seems the situation has changed regarding the 27-year-old’s future at the club.

Sunderland have managed to reach an agreement in principle for Danso, but the deal cannot proceed for now.

Danso ‘is on standby’ to complete a move to Sunderland on deadline day, however the switch can only happen if Tottenham can find a replacement.

Sunderland will now be watching and hoping Spurs can quickly identify another centre-back and agree a deal.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Danso is yet to feature for Tottenham in the Premier League, but did play a part in Spurs’ 5-1 win over Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup, scoring with his first touch of the game.

He has already agreed personal terms with Sunderland, meaning just a medical will need to happen and that will swing into action when Tottenham give the green light.

Sunderland have been keen to add in central defence and Danso is the one they want to come in.

It is unclear however if the Black Cats do potentially have a backup plan in the event that Tottenham ultimately refuse to sign off on the move.

With De Zerbi a fan of Danso, he would be unlikely to shed any tears if the deal ended up collapsing.

Elsewhere, Sunderland remain active in the hunt for another attacker, though look to have now backed off from the idea of signing Igor Paixao from Marseille.

The French giants are cash-strapped and the club’s owner has been pushing to sell Paixao, but the player has been less than keen on leaving, while coach Bruno Genesio wants him to stay.

Genesio could well end up getting his wish.