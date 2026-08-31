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Fulham are looking to raid Bundesliga club Augsburg on deadline day and ‘talks have started’ over a deal to take Chrislain Matsima to Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers have been picking up the pace in the transfer window and are showing no sign of slowing down as the end of the window approaches.

They are in the market to add at the back and recently went in with a second offer for highly rated Rennes defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal.

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Rennes knocked back Fulham’s proposal for the defender and have no intention of letting him go this summer.

Now Fulham appear to have switched their attention to Germany and ‘talks have started’ for Augsburg’s centre-back Matsima, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

It is unclear how much Fulham will have to fork out to sign the 24-year-old on deadline day, but they are trying to do a deal.

Matsima is a product of Monaco’s youth set-up and had a series of loans away from the side, before joining Augsburg, initially on loan in the 2024/25 campaign.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

Augsburg triggered an option to buy in the 2025 January transfer window and he penned a deal running until 2029 in Germany.

Whether Fulham can do a late deal to take the French centre-back to Craven Cottage is open to question.

Matsima has turned out for France at multiple youth levels, but has yet to win his first senior cap for the country.

Fulham have also been looking at a deal to sign Roma winger Matias Soule, but the talks have been dubbed ‘very complex’.

The Cottagers are poised to sign off on an exit for full-back Kenny Tete, with a £9m deal for him to move to Everton now very much on the cards.