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Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto has been spotted arriving in Florence ahead of completing a loan move to Fiorentina and expressed his delight.

La Viola agreed terms with Leeds for Gnonto, who has struggled to command regular game time at Elland Road and slipped down the pecking order under Daniel Farke.

The Italian side will cover Gnonto’s wages during his loan spell, while they have an option to sign him on a permanent basis.

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Gnonto will cost a loan fee of €1m for Fiorentina, while the option to buy is set at €15m, should La Viola wish to sign him permanently next summer.

He has been spotted arriving at Peretola Airport, already wearing Fiorentina club gear, and expressed his delight at the move.

✈️🟣 Wilfried Gnonto è arrivato a Firenze Il nuovo rinforzo viola è sbarcato all’aeroporto di Peretola ed è pronto a iniziare la sua avventura con la Fiorentina#Fiorentina #Gnonto #Calciomercato #SerieA #LaViolaIt pic.twitter.com/qikF8FNoiU — LaViola.it (@laviola_it) August 31, 2026

Gnonto was quoted as saying to the waiting reporters by Firenze Viola: “I’m so happy to be back in Italy, I couldn’t wait.

“I send my regards to all the Fiorentina fans, I can’t wait to see them all.”

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Gnonto will be aiming to come through the medical checks at Fiorentina without an issue and put pen to paper to his loan contract.

There had been some talk Leeds were refusing to let Gnonto go without having lined up a replacement for him.

The Italian though is in Florence and on course to complete his loan move.

Fiorentina signed another winger in the shape of Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds in the winter transfer window, also including an option to buy in that agreement.

Harrison though failed to make much impact in Serie A and Fiorentina did not trigger the option.

The winger left Leeds earlier this summer to move to the MLS.