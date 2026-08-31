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Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott has arrived in Spain to complete his move to Valencia, dubbing Los Che ‘an incredible club’.

Elliott had a loan spell to forget at Aston Villa last season as he was regularly overlooked for first team action by Unai Emery, as a result seeing a permanent move to Villa Park come off the table.

His chances of regular game time back at Anfield this season have looked slim, especially amid Liverpool strengthening on the flanks with Victor Munoz and Bradley Barola.

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As such, Elliott has been widely expected to head away from Liverpool, but few could have predicted a move to struggling Spanish giants Valencia, which gathered speed rapidly on Monday.

Los Che managed to finish ninth in La Liga last term, but were only seven points above the relegation zone in a packed division.

✈️ 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐕𝐄𝐘 𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐎𝐓𝐓 llega al aeropuerto de Manises para convertirse en nuevo jugador del @valenciacf 🦇 Llega cedido procedente del @LFC y VCF asume % del salario del jugador 🗣️ “Estar aquí es una gran oportunidad para mí. Es un gran club” pic.twitter.com/A2hoQ0ETRO — Tribuna Deportiva (@TribunaVCF) August 31, 2026

Elliott is joining Valencia on a season-long loan deal and Los Che will pay a portion of his Liverpool wages during the stint at the Mestalla.

The 23-year-old has now arrived in Spain and is set to be put through his medical paces by Valencia ahead of signing the loan contract.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

He expressed his delight at the switch, calling Valencia ‘an incredible club’.

“An incredible club and I’m really thankful for the opportunity”, he told reporters at the airport.

“I’m going to play as well as I can here.

“I know the history of the club and I’m determined to give a lot of hard work and give everything this year.”

Valencia will give Elliott the stage to get his career back on track and tackle a new league in the shape of La Liga.

Liverpool will be keeping close tabs on how the attacker does during his time in Spain, as he could well be back at Anfield next summer.

Elliott completed a move to Liverpool in 2019 from Fulham, arriving at Anfield rated as a top talent.

His Liverpool contract runs until 2028.