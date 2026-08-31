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West Brom are set to give a medical to NEC Nijmegen defender Brayann Pereira as they move to bring him in on transfer deadline day.

The Baggies are putting the finishing touches to their transfer window as they bid to back boss James Morrison with the tools he needs in the Championship.

Landing a new right-back has been on the agenda and West Brom are looking towards the Netherlands for the answer.

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They are set to snap up NEC defender Pereira, with a medical scheduled for deadline day, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

Pereira is into the final year of his contract and the Dutch side believe cashing in on him represents smart business.

The 23-year-old initially moved to NEC on a loan deal from French side Auxerre, before it was later turned into a permanent arrangement on a contract running until 2027.

Last summer, Pereira was a wanted man, but NEC were not prepared to listen to offers for him to leave and their stance remained the same in the January transfer window.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

He came through the youth set-up at French side Lens, before then moving to Auxerre to continue his career.

Pereira has been capped by France at multiple youth levels, all the way through to the Under-20s.

West Brom will be hoping that he can come through his medical tests without an issue on deadline day and complete a move to the Hawthorns.

For now it remains unclear how much the Baggies are paying to bring Pereira to England.

If the deal is pushed over the line then he could well be available to make his West Brom debut against Watford next weekend, with the Wednesday clash against Charlton Athletic likely coming too soon for the Frenchman.