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Leeds United are currently putting Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya through his medical tests ahead of an initial loan deal, as the fee they will have to pay emerges.

With Willy Gnonto having joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, and Largie Ramazani joining Burnley, Daniel Farke’s winger options have been reduced.

On deadline day, Leeds have swung quickly into action and gone in to try to land Eintracht Frankfurt’s Bahoya.

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Hull City managed to agree a fee for Bahoya recently, but the winger was not keen on making the move to the Tigers and the deal did not progress.

Leeds look to have succeeded where Hull failed and are now rushing through the deal for the winger.

They have agreed terms with Eintracht Frankfurt and the player and, according to German outlet NTV Sport, he is ‘already undergoing his medical examination’.

The speedy winger will join Leeds on an initial loan, which will contain an obligation to buy.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The obligation to buy, which will kick in next summer, will see Leeds pay Eintracht Frankfurt a fee of €30m for Bahoya.

For Leeds, the risk is that the 21-year-old struggles to make much impact and they still need to fork out a substantial fee for him next summer.

With Bahoya having been clocked as the quickest sprinter in the Bundesliga, Leeds will be hopeful though that his skills will be well suited to the demands of the Premier League.

Farke has a number of wingers who will instantly be ahead of the former Angers man in the pecking order and it remains to be seen how the German eases him into action.

Bahoya also represents another deal with a Bundesliga club, further showing the power Farke continues to have over Leeds’ transfer policy, frequently steering the Whites into the German market for new recruits,