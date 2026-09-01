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Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri is set to join Borussia Dortmund on a straightforward loan deal and the player will fly out to complete his medical today.

The 19-year-old came through Arsenal’s academy system and is very highly rated at the north London outfit.

Nwaneri has already made 51 appearances for the Arsenal senior team with ten goals to his name and he joined Marseille during the last winter transfer window.

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However, the Arsenal starlet played a bit part role in Marseille’s campaign, featuring for only 322 minutes in Ligue 1 and returned to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

The young attacking midfielder wants to play regularly, but faces tough competition to nail down a spot in the starting lineup of Mikel Arteta and is expected to move.

Borussia Dortmund, who are notoriously famous for working with youngsters and developing them, emerged as his suitors and they were pushing to sign him.

Now it seems that the Bundesliga giants have got their man as they have already convinced Arsenal to sanction Nwaneri’s departure.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

According to German journalist Patrick Berger, Arsenal have agreed to let Nwaneri move on a straightforward loan deal to Borussia Dortmund with no option to make his move permanent.

The player is shortly to catch a flight to Germany to undergo a medical with the Bundesliga outfit before he completes his move.

In the Premier League, Nwaneri drew attention from Fulham and Everton but despite interest a move never materialised and he is now heading to Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal extended Nwaneri’s contract in August 2025 and his current deal is set to expire in the June 2030,

The Premier League champions have sanctioned departures for Gabriel Martinelli, for whom they are set to pocket €70m from Al Hilal and Gabriel Jesus is on his way to join Barcelona.

Whether Arsenal make any signings on deadline day is now open to question.