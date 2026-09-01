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Stuttgart attacker Jamie Leweling has turned down a move to Everton as he is determined to stay put at the Bundesliga club beyond transfer deadline day.

Everton are having a busy end to the transfer window and they have already recruited a host of new faces, with efforts to add to that on deadline day.

They have agreed to a deal with Fiorentina for their striker Beto and David Moyes wants to bring in a forward following his imminent departure.

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Monaco’s Florian Balogun is on their agenda and it has been suggested that the USA International wants a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer.

Everton have now put a bid in for Balogun and will be hopeful of getting that deal over the line by tonight.

Strengthening their winger department is also on Moyes’ agenda and they have been linked with Stuttgart’s Leweling in the ongoing window.

Roma also tried to sign the forward and went in with a bid, but the 24-year-old winger rejected their approach.

According to German journalist Patrick Berger, Everton submitted an official offer to Stuttgart to secure the services of Leweling, but the player turned down a move to the Merseyside outfit.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

The offer proposed by Everton was in the region of €43m with €35m in guaranteed payments with the rest of the €8m in add-ons.

Leweling has no desire to leave Stuttgart this summer and he has trained with the Bundesliga outfit today.

The 25-year-old winger last season netted 12 goals with laying on ten assists in all competitions and he has also been linked with Everton’s rivals Liverpool in the ongoing window.

Everton have agreed to a deal with Manchester City to sign Jack Grealish, who despite other suitors present in the market, only wants to join Moyes side and the Toffees have agreed to cover 90 per cent of his salary.

On deadline day they have sanctioned a departure for Nathan Patterson and they have agreed to a sell-on clause with Torino for his future transfer.