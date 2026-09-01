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Chelsea prospect Shim Mheuka is to have a medical in Scotland ahead of a loan move to Celtic, according to journalist Bobby Vincent.

Celtic have been busy throughout the summer transfer window to bolster their squad, but are still making moves with the transfer window nearing its end.

The Bhoys have added Camilo Duran, Kasper Hogh and Haissem Hassan to provide more attacking options to manager Martin O’Neill, while Mika Baur has landed to boost midfield.

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The Scottish champions are now closing in on another striker as O’Neill looks for squad depth and a deal with Chelsea for Mheuka has been done.

The 18-year-old agreed a new contract with the Blues in July and Chelsea are sanctioning a loan move to Celtic to increase his experience.

Mheuka is set to join Celtic on a season-long loan deal and will undergo his medical in Scotland ahead of sealing the move.

The forward began his football journey within Brighton’s youth system before Chelsea snapped him up in the summer of 2022.

Manager Time at Club Martin O'Neill January 2026 – present Wilfried Nancy December 2025 – January 2026 Brendan Rodgers June 2023 – October 2025 Ange Postecoglou June 2021 – June 2023 Neil Lennon February 2019 – February 2021 Last five permanent Celtic managers

How much game time Mheuka will get at Celtic remains to be seen, but he will offer O’Neill another weapon in attack during what is expected to be a hectic season at Parkhead.

Celtic have Europa League league phase football on the agenda and will want to make a deep run in the competition.

Mheuka is not the only Chelsea youngster who has been on Celtic’s radar, as the club are in the mix for the signature of winger Kendry Paez.

Unlike Mheuka, Chelsea look to be seeking some guarantees on game time for the Ecuador international.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at Strasbourg in France and then the second half of the campaign in Argentina with River Plate.

The River Plate loan was supposed to run for all this year, but Chelsea ended it due to game time concerns.

Whether Paez will end up at Parkhead before the Scottish deadline remains to be seen.