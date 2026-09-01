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Everton and Monaco renegotiating the deal for Folarin Balogun has seen the Ligue 1 side cancel their agreement to sell Lamine Camara to Chelsea, causing anger at Stamford Bridge.

Balogun failed a medical with Everton on deadline day, something which threw his £40m move to the Hill Dickinson into real doubt.

Both Monaco and Everton remained keen for the deal to happen, but when it looked like it would not, the principality side agreed to sell Camara to Chelsea for around £50m.

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They had a written agreement in place for Camara to move to Stamford Bridge, however in the meantime managed to successfully renegotiate the terms with Everton for Balogun.

As a result, Monaco have cancelled the Camara deal, angering Chelsea in the process, and will keep hold of their hugely promising midfielder.

Journalist Alex Crook wrote on X: “Monaco have pulled out of the Camara to #CFC deal after renegotiating Balogun to #EFC. Chelsea are raging.”

And journalist Bobby Vincent said: “There was a full written club-to-club agreement with #CFC and Monaco but the Ligue 1 club have gone back on their word following the renegotiation of the Folarin Balogun deal. Deal off.”

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Monaco were not keen on cashing in on Camara and with Balogun now moving to Everton, have no need to sanction his exit to Chelsea.

Everton will be delighted to be getting their man, but Chelsea have been left stung by the late development.

Relations between Chelsea and Monaco are sure to suffer, while Camara’s head could also be spinning as he thought he was Stamford Bridge bound.

It remains to be seen exactly what the new terms Everton have struck for Balogun are, but with the Toffees having been looking to lower the fixed part of the fee, they could be advantageous.

Camara, 22, will now focus on continuing his development at Monaco in Ligue 1, but Chelsea could well keep their interest in the Senegalese alive.