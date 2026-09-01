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Crystal Palace target Kaishu Sano is set to stay at Mainz, as the Germans have rejected the Eagles’ bid for the midfielder in the window.

The Eagles had a slow start to the window but they picked up the pace in the recent days by bringing in players.

Pierre Sage has been keen to add bodies to his squad as he looks to make a good impact as Crystal Palace boss.

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Mainz’s 25-year-old defensive midfielder caught Palace’s attention and it has been suggested that the player fits the profile they are looking for.

Palace even scouted the Japanese international during Mainz’s game against Paderborn at the weekend to weigh up a move.

The Eagles decided to enter negotiations with the German outfit regarding a deal and submitted an offer in the region of £30m.

However, according to German journalist Dennis Bayer, the Bundesliga outfit rejected their bid for Sano and the player is set to stay with the club.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Mainz considered the offer and decided it to be too low, for which they are not willing to let Sano leave for that price and it was suggested that they put a £40m price tag on his head.

Sano joined Mainz from Kashima Antlers in the summer of 2024 and he has managed to establish himself as a key player in their starting lineup.

Crystal Palace could decide to return to the chase for Sano in the winter transfer window, however losing him mid-season would be a big blow for Mainz and they may demand even more money.

Sano has a younger brother in the game, Kodai, who is on the books at PSV Eindhoven.

Mainz finished in tenth spot in the Bundesliga last season and were Jurgen Klopp’s first managerial job.