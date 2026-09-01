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AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori has opted against moving to Fulham on deadline day, but West Ham United could be an option in the background.

The 28-year-old has fallen outside Ruben Amorim’s plans at the San Siro, a situation that prompted Newcastle United and Aston Villa to explore a move last month, although neither pursuit came to fruition.

A return to his homeland remained a possibility with Fulham entering the picture, while Tomori is currently in London with his representatives to discuss the prospect of a deadline day move.

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Tomori has been considering Fulham’s proposal, but according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, he has decided to say no.

It is unclear why the defender has rejected the chance to move to Craven Cottage, but there could still be an option in England for him.

According to Fulham insider Dave Kidd, West Ham ‘may be interested in Tomori’.

The Hammers are in the market to bolster their defensive options before the window closes, with centre-back a particular focus.

However, it remains to be seen whether Tomori would entertain dropping into Championship football with the east London outfit remains a key question.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are already set to welcome a centre-back in Morato from Nottingham Forest, while they have opted to shelve their pursuit of Wout Faes.

With the clock running down, West Ham have very little time to assess whether there is enough encouragement around Tomori to keep the possibility alive.

The 28-year-old is final year of his contract with the Serie A giants and if he stays with AC Millan then he could agree pre-contract deal with clubs during the winter transfer window.

However, with the Rossoneri having frozen him out, he faces playing no football until the new year.

AC Milan would prefer to cash in on him this summer instead of losing him on free which could work to West Ham’s advantage to strike a deal for the English defender.