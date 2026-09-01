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Malick Fofana is currently undergoing a medical in Lyon, but is unsure whether he will be signing for Crystal Palace or Sunderland.

Fofana arrived at Lyon from Belgian side Gent in 2024 and since his arrival has established himself as a top attacking talent in France.

The 21-year-old has continued to impress in France and has scored two goals in six appearances in all competitions this campaign.

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The Belgian winger is set to leave Lyon, and Sunderland were expected to sign him after beating off competition from Arsenal.

But Crystal Palace, after manager Pierre Sage’s role in transfer negotiations, were looking to hijack the deal before the transfer window shuts.

The Black Cats overtook Crystal Palace in the race for the signature, and Fofana was expected to sign for the Stadium of Light outfit.

Now, it has been suggested that Fofana is undergoing his medical in Lyon, but ‘he doesn’t know for which club’, according to French journalist Romain Molina.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Sunderland and Crystal Palace will offer Fofana the chance to play Europa League football, and it is believed both clubs offered a deal worth €30m to Lyon.

The Black Cats have sent winger Simon Adingra on loan to Dutch side Ajax, which will reduce their options in the event they do not land Fofana.

It is unclear if the winger has any preference out of the two Premier League sides, but he appears to be keeping his options open until the very last minute.

There has been the question of commissions due to his agents as part of the transfer and that could yet be a key factor in the negotiations.

Undergoing his medical though, Fofana has put himself in place to make a very late move.