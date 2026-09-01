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Everton have decided against making a move for Parma midfielder Mandela Keita this summer after internal deliberations, with the player staying in Italy.

There have been quite a few comings and goings at the Merseyside club and signs are that they are not done yet.

Jack Grealish is set to return to Merseyside on his second successive loan spell, while Tim Iroegbunam is on his way out to join Hull City after undergoing his medical this morning.

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They had also kicked off groundwork for Parma’s 24-year-old defensive midfielder Keita, with talks being held with the Italian club.

Moyes wanted a player who could give him additional quality at the heart of midfield and Keita fits the bill.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the veteran manager’s hopes have been dashed as the Toffees have decided against making a move for the player after much deliberation.

As a result, the 24-year-old midfielder is now set to stay put beyond the summer transfer window.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

The latest negative developments on Keita follow those of Folarin Balogun, who has failed his medical with the Merseyside team and Iliman Ndiaye’s move to Manchester City.

Everton have already sold Beto to Fiorentina and could well be left with only one option in attack in the form of Thierno Barry if the move for the Monaco forward collapses.

Keita was linked with a move to the Premier League earlier in the summer as well, with Leeds United showing interest in landing him.

The player himself was also inclined towards a move to England this summer, but that is now not going to happen.

He was one of the mainstays at the heart of the Parma midfield last season, featuring in 37 of their 38 league matches and making two goal contributions.