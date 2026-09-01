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Everton have failed with a £10m loan bid to sign attacker Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United, according to journalist Alan Myers.

It has been a tumultuous transfer deadline day for the Toffees, who have hit roadblocks with multiple deals.

Monaco forward Balogun has failed his medical at the Merseyside club, and the deal is now at risk of collapsing, despite the French club’s attempts to push Everton to sign him.

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Whether Balogun will go through remains up in the air, but Everton have successfully brought Jack Grealish back to the Hill Dickinson.

They have decided not to progress interest in Parma midfielder Mandela Keita, while in recent hours have been trying to agree a deal for Zirkzee.

Everton went in with an offer to take Zirkzee on loan from Manchester United for the season and were willing to give the Red Devils a substantial £10m loan fee.

Even despite that, Manchester United have said no and blocked a loan exit for the Dutchman.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Zirkzee is suggested to have been interested in the idea of a move to Everton, but Manchester United want to keep him at the club to provide attacking cover.

Michael Carrick would not be able to replace Zirkzee so late into the transfer window and that has played into the Red Devils’ thinking.

Since joining them in 2024, the 25-year-old has been able to make just 13 goal contributions for Manchester United in 75 games.

He has been looked at by a host of clubs this summer, including in Serie A, where his stock remains high, but none have been able to thrash out terms with the Old Trafford outfit.

Now it remains to be seen if Everton will proceed with the move for Balogun, despite the negative medical test results, as David Moyes risks being left short in attack.