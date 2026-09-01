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Everton star Tim Iroegbunam is set to undergo a medical with Hull City this morning to secure an exit from the Merseyside outfit, according to journalist Alan Myers.

The Toffees brought in 23-year-old Iroegbunam from Aston Villa in the summer of 2024 and he has made 53 appearances for them so far.

Last season, Iroegbunam started 17 Premier League games for Everton, but failed to impress David Moyes and the Scottish boss is happy to sanction an exit.

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It was suggested early in the window that Everton are willing to listen to offers for the midfielder amid interest from Premier League new boys Coventry City, Ipswich Town and Hull City.

However, it was the Tigers who came up with a formal offer to sign Iroegbunam and their opening bid was in the region of £15m.

On Monday, Everton and Hull both came to an agreement over a fee which will see the Tigers pay £13m upfront with £9m in add-ons to secure his signature.

The player is now set to undergo a medical with Hull City on the morning of deadline day before he puts pen to paper to a deal with the Tigers.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Turkish outfit Trabzonspor also emerged as an admirer of Iroegbunam’s talents, but Hull have managed to beat stiff competition to get a green light from Everton.

During the winter transfer window he also drew interest from Italian outfits Lazio and AC Milan, but a move never materialised.

Everton have already sanctioned a departure for Beto to Fiorentina and on Monday he was seen arriving in Florence to complete his deal.

Beto’s imminent departure left Moyes short in the striking department, but Everton are pushing to sign Monaco’s Folarin Balogun with a bid on the table.

It has been suggested that the USA international wants to join Everton, but it remains to be seen whether the Toffees will be able to secure a deal before deadline day finishes.