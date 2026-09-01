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Everton are now trying to lower the price they would have to pay for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun after he failed a medical, according to the BBC.

Balogun has been expected to join Everton from Ligue 1 side Monaco, with a fee of around £40m agreed by the two clubs heading into deadline day.

Everton sanctioned the sale of Beto to Fiorentina in full anticipation of Balogun joining, however the striker then failed his Toffees medical.

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What the issue is remains unclear, but it was enough for Everton to look for alternatives and they went in with a £10m loan bid for Joshua Zirkzee.

That proposal has been turned down by Manchester United, who will not do business when they cannot replace the Dutchman.

Now Everton are trying to find a solution to still sign Balogun.

Monaco have been pushing Everton to still complete the deal, but now the Toffees want to pay a lower fixed fee for the striker.

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As a result of the medical issue, Everton want the fixed price they would have to pay Monaco for Balogun to come down.

Whether those are terms the Ligue 1 side will accept so late into the window remains to be seen.

Everton could make more of the fee dependent upon appearances, giving them some degree of insurance if the medical issue does affect how many games he can play.

The situation is likely not an idea one for the Toffees, but late in the window and with a real need for a striker, they are trying to be creative.

Moyes risks having to put a heavy striking workload on the shoulders of Thierno Barry, if Balogun does not join, or look into the free agent market for a solution.