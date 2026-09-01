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Everton star Nathan Patterson is set to join Serie A outfit Torino on a €1m deal, and the Toffees have inserted a chunky 30 per cent sell-on clause into the agreeement.
David Moyes’ men are set to experience a busy transfer deadline day with a host of players closing in on departures and also potential arrivals in certain areas.
They have agreed to a deal with newly promoted Hull City to let midfielder Tim Iroegbunam join them on a permanent transfer and the player is set to undergo medical this morning.
Beto is also closing in on securing an exit from the Merseyside outfit, as a deal has been agreed with Fiorentina for his transfer and the player is in Italy.
Patterson is now set to follow Beto to Italy, with a deal agreed to sell the right-back to Torino.
David Moyes wants to bring in quality in his full-back department and Everton are pushing to complete a £9m deal with Fulham for Kenny Tete.
Patterson’s career at Everton has been marred with injuries and he has been out of favour for some time.
|Season
|Position (Premier League)
|2025–26
|13th
|2024–25
|13th
|2023–24
|15th
|2022–23
|17th
|2021–22
|16th
The full-back is joining Torino for a fee of just €1m, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni.
Everton have also included a substantial 30 per cent sell-on clause in the agreement, making sure they benefit if Patterson gets back on track in Italy and makes a big money move in the future.
The 24-year-old will undergo a medical with Torino later today ahead of signing a contract with the Serie A club.
Torino will bank on being able to unlock Patterson’s potential, which Everton have failed to do.
Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt also showed interest in Patterson and he was linked with a return to his former club, Rangers, also.