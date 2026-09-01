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Everton star Nathan Patterson is set to join Serie A outfit Torino on a €1m deal, and the Toffees have inserted a chunky 30 per cent sell-on clause into the agreeement.

David Moyes’ men are set to experience a busy transfer deadline day with a host of players closing in on departures and also potential arrivals in certain areas.

They have agreed to a deal with newly promoted Hull City to let midfielder Tim Iroegbunam join them on a permanent transfer and the player is set to undergo medical this morning.

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Beto is also closing in on securing an exit from the Merseyside outfit, as a deal has been agreed with Fiorentina for his transfer and the player is in Italy.

Patterson is now set to follow Beto to Italy, with a deal agreed to sell the right-back to Torino.

David Moyes wants to bring in quality in his full-back department and Everton are pushing to complete a £9m deal with Fulham for Kenny Tete.

Patterson’s career at Everton has been marred with injuries and he has been out of favour for some time.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

The full-back is joining Torino for a fee of just €1m, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni.

Everton have also included a substantial 30 per cent sell-on clause in the agreement, making sure they benefit if Patterson gets back on track in Italy and makes a big money move in the future.

The 24-year-old will undergo a medical with Torino later today ahead of signing a contract with the Serie A club.

Torino will bank on being able to unlock Patterson’s potential, which Everton have failed to do.

Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt also showed interest in Patterson and he was linked with a return to his former club, Rangers, also.