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Ismaila Sarr looks unlikely to get a move from Crystal Palace to Liverpool on deadline day, with the trail ‘getting cold’.

Sarr arrived at Crystal Palace from French outfit Marseille in the summer of 2024 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a productive season last term, and also shone at the World Cup with Senegal.

He has long been on Liverpool’s radar and the Reds have been showing serious interest once again this summer, with a move explored.

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The Reds have been pushing to sign Sarr before the end of the summer transfer window, despite competition from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, though they recently withdrew from the race.

Besides that, Sarr ‘officially requested’ to leave Crystal Palace in order to join Andoni Iraola’s side at Anfield for the new campaign.

Liverpool though are keeping hold of Cody Gakpo, meaning they do not require a replacement and the trail to Sarr has gone cold.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Sarr is now unlikely to join Liverpool and the move is considered to be off.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Crystal Palace have remained firmly against letting Sarr go and have insisted that he stay put at Selhurst Park.

The news is a big boost for Pierre Sage, who will get to keep hold of one of his most dangerous and exciting attacking players beyond the closure of the transfer window.

He may well need that consolation as it appears Sunderland will beat Crystal Palace to Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

Palace looked well placed to sign him earlier on deadline day, but Sunderland increased the commission on offer to his agents and that looks to have done the trick.

It remains to be seen if Crystal Palace have any late cards to play or if they have any other irons in the fire in the coming hours.