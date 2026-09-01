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Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson has been given the ‘green light’ to travel for his medical at Fulham, following a deal being agreed between the two clubs.

Larsson began his senior career with Swedish giants Malmo, making 61 appearances before leaving the club in 2023.

Eintracht Frankfurt then brought the Sweden international to Germany for €9m, and he has since impressed with the Bundesliga outfit.

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The 22-year-old’s versatility to operate in both central and defensive midfield has made him an attractive prospect in the transfer market.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were keen on the Swedish midfielder back in March, but nothing concrete materialised from it.

Larsson though is set to get his Premier League move as Fulham have reached a verbal agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt for the 22-year-old, with the final details between the clubs being clarified.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Larsson has been given the ‘green light’ to travel for his medical at Fulham.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

It has been suggested that the deal is worth up to €25m and, with Larsson having already held talks with Fulham, the deal should proceed smoothly.

The Cottagers were keen on securing the Swede as they were looking to replace Sasa Lukic, who joined Ipswich Town earlier this window.

Fulham are active on a number of fronts as the window reaches it climax.

They have been especially keen to sign a new centre-back, but recently saw a second offer for Rennes man Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal turned down.

Attention has been switched to the Bundesliga, with Fulham holding talks with Augsburg in a bid to sign French defender Chrislain Matsima, but time is running out in the window.

It remains to be seen if Matsima will join Larsson in the door at Craven Cottage.