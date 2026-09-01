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Everton now look set to miss out on signing Monaco striker Folarin Balogun as he ‘has failed his medical’ with the Toffees.

It emerged ahead of deadline day that Everton were trying to land Balogun to add to David Moyes’ attacking options, not least with Beto heading out of the door on a permanent move to Fiorentina.

Everton have been working to land the United States’ World Cup star, but as deadline day dragged on, a worrying lack of updates surfaced.

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Questions were soon asked about whether the deal to take Balogun to the Hill Dickinson Stadium was still on track.

Now it appears to have hit choppy waters that could all but doom it, due to Balogun’s medical tests.

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Balogun ‘has failed his medical with Everton’ and as a result the whole transfer could collapse.

Monaco and Everton had reached a full agreement to allow Balogun to move to England.

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And the striker was fully in favour of making the switch to the Hill Dickinson.

It is unclear why Balogun failed his medical and how serious the issue that has been uncovered by the tests is.

The deal is at risk of collapse and the ball may very well be in Everton’s court over what they with to do.

With the move having been left so late in the window, it is unlikely Everton would have time to renegotiate the terms of the deal with Monaco, leaving them with a simple decision to make.

Balogun showed no signs of issues when playing at the World Cup and starring for the United States.

Everton have also let a striker go out of the door in full expectation of having Balogun in the building.

Balogun had also drawn interest from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.