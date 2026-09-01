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Leeds United ‘have agreed a deal’ to bring in Nice defender Melvin Bard, with the player now heading for a medical, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has vowed not to go to sleep before the transfer window closes and the club are working to hand him more options.

Farke is keen for enough defensive depth and has turned to France for an extra body in the shape of 25-year-old Bard.

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The defender operates as a left-back or a left wing-back when needed, and is on the books at Ligue 1 club Nice.

Leeds ‘have agreed a deal’ for Bard and are now putting the processes around the transfer in place, with the Frenchman travelling to England.

Bard will look to come through his medical tests without an issue and then put pen to paper to a contract with Leeds.

He came through the youth set-up a French giants Lyon, but Nice snapped him up in 2021.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Bard has been a regular at the south coast club and made 44 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring twice from his left-back role.

He has already been involved for Nice this term, enjoying two outings.

With two years left on his contract at Nice, the French side have been willing to do business and Leeds will hope he can adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

Bard has so far never played his club football outside France.

He will provide competition for Gabriel Gudmundsson in the left-back berth, likely operating as cover for the Sweden international.

Leeds will also see outgoings today, with Willy Gnonto having arrived in Florence to complete his loan move to Fiorentina.

Fellow wide-man Largie Ramazani is also expected to depart, with Burnley pushing for him to move to Turf Moor.