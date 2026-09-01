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Leeds United have ‘rejected an approach’ from Sunderland for Whites winger Noah Okafor late into deadline day, according to journalist Alex Crook.

Sunderland are involved in the drama of deadline day as they battle Crystal Palace for the signature of Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

Fofana has agreed terms with both clubs, who also have deals in place with Lyon, while he has been undergoing his medical in France.

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He has not picked where he wants to go though, amid two private jets waiting for him at the airport, dependent upon his destination.

Sunderland are not sitting idle and are exploring other late moves in the transfer market, with one track leading to Elland Road.

It has now emerged that Leeds have received an approach from Sunderland for Swiss winger Okafor, which they wasted no time in rejecting.

Okafor has been a success story at Leeds since he joined the club last summer from AC Milan and the Whites are firmly against letting him leave.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Sunderland may have noted that Leeds are just about to sign another winger in the shape of Jean-Matteo Bahoya.

The 21-year-old is set to join from Eintracht Frankfurt on loan with an obligation to buy set at €30m.

It could have given Sunderland encouragement to try for Okafor, but their swoop went nowhere.

A move to Sunderland would have given Okafor the chance to play in the Europa League, but the Swiss winger has cut a happy figure at Elland Road.

With a deadline day exit firmly out of the question for Leeds, Sunderland need to look at other options, though they will still hope they can end up with Fofana in the ranks.

Leeds will finish the window without having signed another striker, something which may raise alarm amongst some fans as for the decision to pay off, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha must remain injury free.