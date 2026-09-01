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Malick Fofana ‘can’t decide’ which club to join, as Crystal Palace and Sunderland scrap for his signature in the dying hours of deadline day.

The Lyon winger has been the subject of a fierce transfer battle throughout the course of deadline day, with it seeming a various points he was either going to Selhurst Park or the Stadium of Light.

Fofana has been undergoing a medical in France to put himself in position to take a late decision and not miss a move before the window shuts.

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Still though, with the clock ticking, there is no firm decision on where Fofana will be going to play his football as two private jets wait at Lyon airport.

According to French journalist Romain Molina, he ‘can’t decide’ which club to join, which will cause a big issue if he cannot pick.

Sunderland and Crystal Palace may need to think about late alternative options if Fofana continues to stall when it comes to picking his next destination.

Both clubs do have agreements in place with Lyon in terms of a transfer fee, while personal terms with the winger have also been agreed.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Cash-strapped French side Lyon will hope Fofana can decide his destination soon, as they stand to bring in around €30m from selling him.

Fofana knows Crystal Palace boss Pierre Sage, who was at Lyon, and that could well make a difference.

Regis Le Bris though can also make a strong case to Fofana when it comes to picking Sunderland, who appear to be a club on the up in the Premier League.

With the clock ticking, Fofana does not have long to make his decision and may lean heavily on his agents and advisors in the coming hours to help him.