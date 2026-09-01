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Malick Fofana is bound for Crystal Palace after being ‘persuaded’ to snub a move to Sunderland amid Pierre Sage playing a crucial role in steering him to Selhurst Park.

Fofana joined Lyon during the winter transfer window of 2024 from Belgian side Gent, signing a four-year contract with the Ligue 1 side, where he has established himself as one of Ligue 1’s top attackers.

He was chased by Everton and Liverpool last year, but the winger decided to stay at Lyon to continue his development.

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The 21-year-old has been the subject of transfer market interest this year as well, with multiple Premier League clubs again keen on him.

The winger first emerged as a target for the Black Cats last week, when it was suggested that Sunderland were ‘exploring’ a potential move for the Belgian.

Newly-promoted side Hull City and Premier League champions Arsenal were also keen on securing the Lyon man.

Then on deadline day it emerged that Sunderland had agreed a fee with Lyon for Fofana, with terms also in place with the winger.

However, in a dramatic twist, Crystal Palace then entered the race and looked to hijack Sunderland’s swoop for him.

It now appears that Palace have been successful and Sunderland have lost out for Fofana.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Fofana has been ‘persuaded’ that joining Crystal Palace is a better move for him than heading to Sunderland.

This morning, Palace boss Sage held a phone call with Fofana as he looked to convince him to move to Selhurst Park.

Sage knows Fofana from his time at Lyon and the two enjoy a good relationship, with the discussion proving key to changing the winger’s course.

For Sunderland, losing out on the Lyon star will be a blow and they have little time to react, with the clock rapidly ticking down on the summer transfer window.