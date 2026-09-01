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Birmingham City striker Marvin Ducksch is unhappy with Blues blocking a move to Valencia and feels they did not have sufficient reason to do so.

The 32-year-old’s future with Blues first came under scrutiny in May, when several clubs made enquiries following Chris Davies’ side’s failure to secure promotion.

A departure returned to the agenda more recently after the striker himself requested a transfer.

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Valencia subsequently emerged as a destination for Ducksch, with the Spanish outfit moving to take him to the Mestalla.

However, Birmingham slammed the door on the move on deadline day, using the reasoning that they had a match this evening and there was not time to arrange the exit as a result.

For Ducksch, such a decision is unreasonable and he is unhappy with Birmingham blocking the move.

According to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis, Ducksch feels Birmingham having a game this evening is not reason enough to cancel the transfer.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Valencia contacted Birmingham in the afternoon to push the transfer through, but at that point Blues were unwilling to do business.

Blues feel Valencia had ample time to close a deal for Ducksch in the previous 24 hours, which they did not do.

The striker though does not agree and believes that late deals are part and parcel of the transfer market.

Ducksch is on the bench for Birmingham’s league clash against Southampton this evening, but the German is unhappy and it remains to be seen what effect that has.

He could still leave to head to a league where the window is still open, or instead wait for the January transfer window to seal an exit.

The striker has been keen to depart Blues all summer.