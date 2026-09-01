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Noah Okafor made clear he has no intention of leaving Leeds United on deadline day when Sunderland made an approach to sign him.

The Swiss winger was the subject of a late window approach by Sunderland, who were desperate for wide attackers to add to Regis Le Bris’ squad.

Leeds were not prepared to entertain the idea of selling an attacker who has been a huge success at the club since his arrival from AC Milan last summer.

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Okafor proved crucial in Daniel Farke’s formation change last term that saw Leeds’ performances and results rapidly improve, leading to survival.

Sunderland were, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, prepared to pay Leeds a fee of €35m for Okafor.

Leeds knocked back the approach, while it has also emerged that Okafor himself had ‘no intention of leaving’ Elland Road on deadline day.

The Switzerland international, who has been joined by countryman Nico Elvedi this summer, is happy at Leeds and committed to the club.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Okafor’s stance will be welcome news for Farke, as he seeks to kick on with Leeds in the Premier League this season and continue to establish the Whites as a top flight outfit.

Leeds are though bringing in more competition for Okafor, with a move to sign speedy winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya happening.

Bahoya is joining the club on loan with an obligation to buy set at €30m, from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Two wingers have though departed Elland Road on deadline day.

Largie Ramazani, who was on loan at Valencia last season, has joined Burnley on an initial loan, while Willy Gnonto has headed to Serie A with Fiorentina also on loan.

La Viola will have an option to buy Gnonto next summer for a fixed fee of €15m.