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Nottingham Forest have seen a bid rejected for Trey Nyoni by Liverpool, who consider the teenager a key part of their project, according to journalist Paul Joyce.

With time running out in the transfer window, Nottingham Forest are keen to get business done.

The Tricky Trees have taken a measured approach this summer, which is unusual given their all-out strategy since their promotion to the top flight.

Even though the departure of Elliot Anderson has been addressed with the free signing of Xaver Schlager, Oliver Glasner remains keen on adding at last another body to the engine room.

Tottenham Hotspur turned down a bid for Lucas Bergvall earlier this month, whereas they failed with an offer for Everton’s Harrison Armstrong after fan pressure forced the Toffees to abort the move.

They have targeted another highly rated Premier League midfielder, as they set their eyes on Liverpool’s Nyoni.

And it has been suggested that the Merseyside club have rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for the England Under-20 international.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

It has also been claimed that Nottingham Forest put in a bid worth £25m with £5m more in bonuses for the central midfielder.

Andoni Iraola considers the 19-year-old a key part of his project and has no intention of sanctioning his departure.

He impressed in Liverpool’s pre-season and had a cameo against Forest at the weekend, as the game ended 2-2 at Anfield.

The Reds handed him a new deal only last summer that runs until the summer of 2031, showing Liverpool’s trust in his pedigree.

The Tricky Trees, though, could test the Merseyside club’s resolve with a new and improved offer, but time is running out quickly.

Whether Forest will move on to have a look at their other targets before tomorrow night remains to be seen.