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Norwich City forward Mohamed Toure is expected to stay put at Carrow Road, as no offer from Trabzonspor is going to be enough for the Canaries.

Toure only arrived in England from Danish side Randers in February on a four-year deal and ended the season with nine goals in eleven appearances.

It has been an even better start for him this time around, as he has managed to score three goals already in five matches for Philippe Clement’s team.

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The Canaries, therefore, are not at all keen to lose Toure this summer.

However, the 22-year-old has popped up on the radar of Turkish outfit Trabzonspor, who have already made attempts to sign him.

They have already seen one of their proposals for Toure fail but that has not deterred them.

They have come back for Toure and efforts have been made to increase their offer for the player.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

However, Norwich City, in an attempt to dissuade suitors, have refused to put a ceiling on their financial demands for Toure, and no possible proposal from the Turkish outfit is expected to be enough.

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Turkish club are ‘stepping back’ from their efforts to sign Toure this summer.

The latest developments will calm the nerves of the Norwich City fans, who have not seen their club enjoy a particularly impressive start to their domestic season.

Earlier this month, two other clubs, Hull City and FC Porto, also asked for updated information on the player but they did not advance with their interest.

Toure has international experience under his belt, having represented Australia and participated in the World Cup with them.