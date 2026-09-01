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Stoke City winger Sorba Thomas is trying to force a move to Hull City before the transfer window shuts and is ‘refusing to play’ against Norwich City tonight, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Potters have been at major risk of losing Thomas throughout the summer, as the winger has been the subject of interest in the transfer market.

West Ham United had the player on their radar earlier in the summer, but ultimately opted to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Manor Solomon instead.

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Serie A side Genoa emerged as one of the ‘most promising candidates’ for the Stoke City winger back in August, but the trail has gone cold since.

Last week, the Welshman’s ‘fire and attitude’ attracted the interest of newly-promoted Premier League side Hull City.

The Tigers stepped up in their interest and put in a bid for the player, which was rejected by the Potters, who felt it did not meet their valuation.

However, the 27-year-old is keen to leave Stoke City before the transfer window shuts, which would see the Potters lose one of their standout players in the process.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Thomas is looking to force a move to Hull City and is refusing to play in the Championship game against Norwich City tonight, as he cranks up the pressure on the Potters.

It has been suggested that the Tigers have submitted a fresh offer of £7m for the Welsh winger, who could also hand in a transfer request.

Stoke must now consider whether that offer is good enough for Thomas and also weigh up the risks of keeping hold of an unhappy player if they do not grant him a move.

For Norwich, the situation is only a positive as Thomas looks set to be absent from the Stoke side they are set to face this evening in the Potteries.

Whether Norwich can take advantage of the turmoil remains to be seen, but for Stoke the situation risks causing disruption amid what has already been a poor start to the campaign.