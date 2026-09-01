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Stuttgart will now make an attempt to sell Everton target Jamie Leweling to Premier League clubs, with Roma out of the race.

The 25-year-old winger initially joined Stuttgart on loan from Union Berlin in 2023 and made his move permanent the next summer.

Leweling netted seven goals while laying on nine assists in his 32 appearances in Bundesliga last term, while his performances turned some heads in Europe.

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Everton emerged as one of his suitors in the market with their city rivals Liverpool also being linked with the German winger.

The Toffees went in with a late bid on Monday which was in the region of €43m, with €35m in a guaranteed payment, but the player rejected their approach.

Leweling trained with Stuttgart this morning; it was suggested that he was keen to stay with the Bundesliga outfit.

Everton’s sister club Roma, who saw their initial bid rejected, are also keen admirers of Leweling’s talents and they refused to give in and managed to come to an agreement with Stuttgart.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

However, despite coming close to signing him, a move fell through, as it was suggested that Roma do not have enough time to complete the deal.

The Italian transfer window closes at 7pm UK time.

Now, according to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, Stuttgart will turn their full focus on trying to sell Leweling to a Premier League side before the window closes.

Now it remains to be seen whether Everton will make another attempt to bring the 25-year-old winger to the Hill Dickinson Stadium before the window closes.

Even if the Toffees manage to agree terms with Stuttgart they will still have to convince the player on a move.

However, they have time, with the window set to go until 11pm, but deal sheets buying extra time on top.

Everton have already agreed to a deal with Manchester City to sign Jack Grealish and he will join them on loan and they have agreed to cover a huge portion of his salary.

They have also managed to find an agreement with French outfit Monaco for Folarin Balogun and they are set to put the USA International through his medical tonight.