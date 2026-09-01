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Nice full-back Marvin Bard has successfully passed his medical examination with Leeds United and is now on the verge of securing a move to Elland Road.

A number of late moves are being made by the Whites in the transfer market, as they bid to boost Daniel Farke’s options before the window shuts.

They have reached an agreement in principle with Eintracht Frankfurt for their wide-man Jean-Matteo Bahoya and have also found common ground with the player concerned.

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Simultaneously, the Leeds United hierarchy are also close to sealing a move for Nice full-back Bard, who is expected to compete with Gabriel Gudmundsson for a place in the starting eleven.

A deal was agreed earlier in the day and after arriving for his medical, Bard has ‘successfully passed’ it and is on the verge of being announced as the latest signing for the Whites, according to French journalist Flavien Tresarrieu.

His arrival at Elland Road could in fact coincide with that of Bahoya as the Whites come close to making it a successful transfer window.

Bard has been on Nice’s books since 2021 and is just seven outings short of making it to 200 first-team appearances for the club.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

During his early days at the club, manager Peter Bosz had intended to let yet another of Leeds United’s targets – Maxwel Cornet – leave in order to allow Bard an extended run in the senior team.

Bard has never played football outside France and therefore, it will be a challenge for him to adjust to his new surroundings.

He will be aiming to quickly put himself into the mix to play, but faces a daunting task providing competition to Gudmundsson.

Leeds are also sanctioning exits on deadline day, with winger Largie Ramazani offloaded to Burnley, while Willy Gnonto will try to rediscover his spark while on loan at Fiorentina in Italy.

Both moves could end up becoming permanent.