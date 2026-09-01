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Sunderland have agreed to let Simon Adingra leave the Stadium of Light on a season-long loan to join Dutch giants Ajax.

The Black Cats have been busy in the final few days of the transfer window as they are working arrivals and departures.

On deadline day they are looking to bring in Kevin Danso to their set up but are waiting for Tottenham Hotspur to green light the move, which they are expected to do after agreeing a deal to Tosin Adarabioyo.

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Adingra, who joined Sunderland in the summer of 2025 from Brighton, is now nearing an exit from the Stadium of Light.

He is heading for the Netherlands to link up with Dutch giants Ajax.

And, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the deal that has been agreed is a loan deal.

The Ivory Coast winger is also keen to join the Dutch giants and has already agreed personal terms with them.

If everything goes as planned, Adingra will secure a move to Ajax on deadline day and the Eredivisie outfit will feel the Sunderland winger fits the requirements for their squad.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Last season, Adingra made 14 appearances for the Black Cats in the Premier League but failed to nail down a spot in their starting lineup.

Regis Le Bris decided to sanction a January loan move for the winger, as he joined French giants Monaco, where he made 17 appearances, including two in the Champions League.

The former Brighton star has not made an appearance for Sunderland in the ongoing season and Championship outfit West Ham United emerged as suitors.

West Ham wanted to take Adingra on loan so that he could help in their promotion push, but a deal did not materialise between both parties and now he is on his way to Ajax.

The 24-year-old has four more years left on his contract with the Black Cats and he will be looking to impress in Ajax colours to get back into Le Bris’ plans next season.