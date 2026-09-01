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Championship outfit Burnley have decided to pull out of the race for Sunderland winger Jocelin Ta Bi, according to journalist James Copley.

Sunderland have had a quiet transfer window so far with three incomings in the form of Thomas Meunier, Jules Ahoka and Dayann Methalie.

Matters look to be cranking on deadline day, especially with a deal now agreed to sign Lyon winger Malick Fofana, despite interest from Arsenal.

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Arrivals will be a natural focus for Sunderland fans, but the club will sanction departures too and efforts in that direction are under way.

The Black Cats have agreed a deal with Ajax to let Simon Adingra join Dutch giants Ajax on a season long loan and Ta Bi is another that has also been expected to head out of the door.

Championship outfit Burnley are admirers of Sunderland’s 21-year-old Ta Bi, who the Black Cats signed from Israeli side Maccabi Netanya during the winger transfer window.

The player made his debut against Oxford United in the FA Cup in February, but only managed to accumulate only two outings in his debut season due to suffering from an ankle injury.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Burnley are looking to get back in the Premier League under the stewardship of Nicky Hayen and it was suggested that they are closing in on a deal for Sunderland star Ta Bi.

However, the Championship outfit have appeared to change their mind and have pulled the plug on a deal for Ta Bi.

The reason behind Burnley’s change of mind is still unclear and now with transfer deadline approaching, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to secure an exit in the ongoing window.

Burnley were not the only club showing interest in the Ivory Coast winger in the ongoing window as he was linked with West Ham United and Hull City also.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham or Hull will try to make a late move to provide the player with an exit.

If he misses a move today then he could still depart, with windows in some other countries still remaining very much open.