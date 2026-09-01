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Sunderland ‘have submitted a written offer’ for Augsburg attacker Alexis Claude-Maurice as they explore a deadline beating swoop for the Bundesliga man.

The Black Cats have had an intense end to the transfer window with a number of options on the table and deals done.

Notably Kevin Danso has landed to strengthen the backline, while Sunderland are expected to come out on top in their tug-of-war with Crystal Palace for Malick Fofana.

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Fofana seemed to be heading to each club at points on deadline day, but Sunderland fought hard for him and a slightly improved offer won the day.

He is now expected to be added to Regis Le Bris’ ranks, however Sunderland may not be finished yet and they are also not counting their chickens before Fofana puts pen to paper.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, at 9:30pm, Sunderland submitted a written offer to Bundesliga club Augsburg for Claude-Maurice.

It is at this stage unclear whether Sunderland regard him as a priority or a backup option in the event the Fofana deal still falls flat.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Claude-Maurice, 28, joined Augsburg two years ago from French side Nice.

He came through the youth ranks at French outfit Lorient and is therefore likely to be very well known by Le Bris.

The attacker has been capped by France at multiple youth levels, up to the Under-21s, but has never played for the senior side.

How much Augsburg value him at is unclear, as is whether they are prepared to do business now that the German transfer window has closed.

He has featured on a regular basis during his two seasons at the club so far and losing him without being able to sign a replacement would be a blow.