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Tottenham Hotspur are facing a major hurdle in the chase for Neco Williams, as Nottingham Forest are ‘holding firm’ over the defender’s future, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

Spurs remain active in the market on deadline day despite an already busy summer, with their early-season struggles making further reinforcements necessary.

The Lilywhites are already closing in on a double swoop from Chelsea, with Mykhailo Mudryk and Tosin Adarabioyo both on their way to north London.

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Tottenham had previously cast their eyes towards Liverpool star Cody Gakpo and Everton star Iliman Ndiaye, although neither pursuit ultimately came to fruition.

Now, with greater depth required on the flanks, Spurs have identified Williams as an appealing solution and are keen to bring him to N17.

Nottingham Forest, however, have little appetite for losing the Welsh international and do not currently regard him as a player available for sale.

Tottenham have precious little time to alter Nottingham Forest’s stance, while Williams’ three years remaining on his contract at the City Ground leave the Tricky Trees with considerable leverage.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

The defender’s ability to operate on either side of the pitch makes him an enticing proposition for Roberto De Zerbi’s system, with Spurs potentially viewing him as the natural successor to Djed Spence, who departed for Inter Milan earlier in the window.

While Williams could still arrive in north London, another full-back has already headed in the opposite direction, with Souza completing his loan switch to Porto.

De Zerbi is a big fan of Souza and it had seemed he would be staying put, despite interest from Porto.

The situation though changed and Tottenham accepted a season of regular football in Portugal could boost the left-back.

As a result of Tottenham’s belief in Souza for the long term, there is no option to buy included in the agreement that Porto could trigger to sign the Brazilian at the end of the loan spell.

Spurs will now keep a close eye on how Souza does with the Portuguese giants, where he will also get the chance to play in the Champions League.