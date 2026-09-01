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Celtic have submitted an offer to Feyenoord as they look to sign Jordan Lotomba, who is keen on joining the Scottish champions.

Alistair Johnston suffered an injury in the game against Kilmarnock and he will be out of action until October, which has forced Celtic to look for a right-back in the ongoing window.

The Bhoys have yet to bring in someone and Martin O’Neill’s side are desperate now with transfer deadline day closing in.

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Celtic are even looking into temporary options with the idea to take someone on loan and they have been linked with several targets.

One of them was Southampton’s Yukinari Sugawara, but Celtic missed out on signing him as the Japanese international has now joined Serie A outfit Cagiliari on loan.

The Bhoys’ search for a right-back has led them to the Eredivisie and Feyenoord’s Lotomba and they began negotiations with the club on Tuesday.

According to Dutch outlet Fr12nl, the Scottish giants have already submitted an offer to Feyenoord with the intention to take him to Parkhead this summer.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

It is, however, still unclear how much the Bhoys are offering for the signature of Lotomba, who has entered the final year of his contract with the Dutch outfit, but it is said that ‘transfer expected’ is likely.

The Swiss international joined Feyenoord in the summer of 2024 and he has been a bit part player for them.

Celtic will need to get a deal done by 3rd September when the Scottish window closes and they are also working on adding to other areas of the pitch.

They have not given up on signing Torino midfielder Gvidas Gineitis and it has been suggested that they are closing in on a deal.

Celtic have agreed to a deal with Chelsea to sign young starlet Shim Mheuka and they are also interested in signing the Blues star Kendry Paez on loan.