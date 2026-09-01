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Everton have secured a deal for Lyon star Ainsley Maitland-Niles, with the defender ‘travelling to the UK’ ahead of completing his switch, according journalist Mark McAdam.

The Toffees are preparing to bid farewell to Nathan Patterson, who is heading for Torino, with Everton having put a substantial sell-on clause in the deal.

They are banking just €1m from Patterson’s exit, but if the defender can get back on track in Italy, more money could be coming down the line.

His exit leaves the right-back department at the Hill Dickinson looking considerably thinner, an area that already requires reinforcement and with no natural option remaining in that position.

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The Merseyside outfit have explored several avenues throughout the summer to address the issue and more recently sounded out Ola Aina, only for Nottingham Forest to swiftly shut down the prospect of his departure.

Talks have been held to bring in Kenny Tete from Fulham on a deal that will cost £9m, but Everton may well want further defensive depth.

They came up short in a bid to claim a European spot last term and that has caused real debate inside the club, with lofty ambitions set by the owners.

Now, the Toffees are going for Maitland-Niles as a potential answer to their shortage of options on the right flank, subsequently striking a €5m deal with Lyon.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

The Englishman is ‘travelling to the UK from Lyon this afternoon’ and will undergo his medical before completing the final formalities to make his move to Everton official.

What other irons Everton might have in the fire is unclear, but a busy day is unfolding at Finch Farm on deadline day.

Jack Grealish is set to return to the club for another spell, while Everton are trying to sign Folarin Balogun from Ligue 1 side Monaco.

Everton did make a bid for Stuttgart attacker Jamie Lewling, who is also wanted by their sister club Roma, but the player turned down a move to the Hill Dickinson and wants to stay where he is.

What moves Everton can complete within the next 12 hours are likely to have a big say on whether European football is a realistic ambition this season.