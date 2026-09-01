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West Ham United have found a verbal agreement with Leicester City for Belgian defender Wout Faes and he is poised to join the Hammers on deadline day.

Faes has been strongly linked with a move away from the King Power this summer, following the Foxes’ relegation into the third tier of English football.

A move to Turkey was floated and Fenerbahce obtained information about a possible swoop in June.

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It appears though that the centre-back will be continuing his career in England with a move to the London Stadium now firmly on the cards.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been in the market for centre-back reinforcements, especially with Axel Disasi’s loan over and Jean-Clair Todibo leaving for Lens.

‘Verbal agreement found overnight’ is the development that sees West Ham have a deal with Leicester for Faes, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The terms of the deal are unclear at this stage, but Faes is expected to pen a contract running for three years with West Ham.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

West Ham will now be speeding ahead to put the Belgian through his medical checks and then put him at the disposal of Nuno.

Faes spent the second half of last term on loan in Ligue 1 at Monaco, where he made 16 appearances for the principality side.

With just one year left on his Leicester contract and the club now only having third tier football on offer, Faes has chosen to depart.

The defender will want to rediscover the form that made Tottenham Hotspur look at signing him in the 2023 summer transfer window.

His form at international level was criticised just last year, with one former boss explaining that when he plays for Belgium, it costs the national team.

Now West Ham will want to get the best of Faes as they bid for an instant return to the Premier League.