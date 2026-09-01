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Caglar Soyuncu wants to leave Turkish giants Fenerbahce, with the experienced centre-back currently in talks with West Ham United.

The Hammers’ start to the new Championship season has been far from ideal, as they have not been able to secure a win in their first three games and currently sit 19th in the table.

With the summer transfer window in its final stretch, the Irons are looking to make quality additions to the squad, with Nuno Espirito Santo desperate for more bodies.

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Bolstering the defence has been the priority for West Ham before the transfer window shuts, especially with Jean-Clair Todibo set to sign for French side Lens on loan.

West Ham recently reached a verbal agreement with Leicester City for Wout Faes, with the Belgian defender poised to join the Hammers, though that deal has now hit choppy waters and it is unclear if he will be signed.

The Irons are also closing in on Nottingham Forest centre-back Morato, who has fallen down the pecking order under Oliver Glasner and is a player Nuno knows well.

Now, with fresh developments emerging, it appears the Championship side are looking to bring in another centre-back.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

According to German journalist Dominik Schneider, Soyuncu wants to leave Fenerbahce, with the defender currently in talks with West Ham about a move.

Soyuncu joined Fenerbahce on a loan deal during the winter transfer window of 2024 from Spanish side Atletico Madrid, with the deal later made permanent in July 2024.

The 30-year-old has been unhappy of late at Fenerbahce and a return to the Premier League is likely to fit the bill for the former Leicester City man.

West Ham though look to be juggling a number of options on deadline day and it remains far from clear which will be pushed over the line.

Even if Soyuncu does not get his West Ham move, he could still leave Fenerbahce and go to a club in a country where the transfer window remains open.