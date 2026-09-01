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West Ham United have ‘decided to block’ a move to bring in Leicester City defender Wout Faes for now, with it placed ‘on hold’, but not being dead yet.

The London outfit have been busy throughout the summer transfer window, building a squad for Nuno Espirito Santo which will be able to get them back in the Premier League.

The start has not been encouraging though and a lack of depth at centre-back has been apparent.

Now on deadline day, they are in the hunt for a centre-back and could even make multiple signings in the position, with several avenues appearing to be pursued at the same time.

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The Hammers have made a move for Nottingham Forest’s centre-back Morato, who worked with Nuno at Forest, as they look to bring him in on loan.

Faes has also emerged as a deadline day target as he looks for an exit from the King Power, which can only now stage third tier football.

This morning it was suggested that the Hammers worked overnight and reached a verbal agreement with Leicester to sign Faes and the player was ready to travel for a medical.

The Belgium defender though may well not end up at the London Stadium and nothing is happening at present.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, West Ham ‘decided to block’ a move to sign Faes for now.

The Hammers have decided to put the deal ‘on hold’ as they are currently indecisive about whether to sign the 28-year-old or move for someone else.

The situation is less than ideal for Faes, who was ready to make the move to the London Stadium.

Now with less than 12 hours remaining in the window West Ham will have to make a decision soon.

Which centre-backs will end up at West Ham looks open to question, though a swoop for Morato does look down the line.

With Nuno under pressure to get West Ham up at the first time of asking, who the Hammers get over the remaining hours of the window could have a huge impact.