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West Ham United‘s high asking price for Edson Alvarez expected to keep the midfielder at the club beyond the ongoing window, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

Alvarez has been widely expected to leave the London Stadium this summer, following the Hammers relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Fenerbahce, but endured a disrupted campaign due to several injuries and featured only 12 times for them in the league.

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The Mexican midfielder returned to West Ham after the conclusion of his loan spell and he emerged as transfer target for Spanish club Real Sociedad.

Greek outfit Olympiacos in recent days have put themselves in a strong position to sign Alvarez and it was believed the Greek giants were moving forward on a loan deal.

It was also suggested today that San Jose Earthquakes are fighting Olympiacos for his signature, as the MLS club are preparing to make an offer to West Ham to take away the Mexican midfielder

Alvarez though looks to be staying put as West Ham’s financial demands show no sign of being met by any interested club.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

There have been bids that have arrived, but none have met the Hammers’ valuation and they would like to keep him.

The Championship outfit brought in Alvarez from Dutch giants Ajax by agreeing a deal in the region of €38m in 2025 and this summer he has also been linked with a move back to his former club.

Nuno Espirito Santo did not include Alvarez in West Ham’s matchday squad against Wolves tonight and he has yet to make an appearance in the Championship.

He did West Ham’s EFL Cup first round game against Portsmouth where he featured for 75 minutes.

Alvarez has two more years left on his contract and, despite the English window closing today, windows open elsewhere ensure speculation will continue for a while longer.