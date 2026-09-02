Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fiorentina new boy Beto has dubbed the facilities at La Viola the best he has ever seen following a permanent transfer from Everton, indicating they are even better than the Toffees’.

Beto arrived at the Hill Dickinson Stadium from Italian outfit Udinese in the summer of 2023 and signed a four-year contract with Everton.

The 28-year-old has now returned to Serie A with Fiorentina, after struggling to really nail down the starting striker spot at Everton, and put pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2030.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Given Everton are one of the bigger clubs in the Premier League, they boast top notch training facilities, but Beto has indicated he feels Fiorentina’s are better.

Beto suggested that the facilities at La Viola are the best he has ever seen.

The Guinea-Bissau international also said that he feels a great sense of belonging at Fiorentina and believes that representing a club that have passionate supporters is a plus.

Beto was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Firenze Viola: “For me, it’s always an advantage to play for a club with such passionate fans. I have to be ready.”

Asked about feeling at home, he added: “Yes, it’s incredible. I want to prepare well.”

Summer signing Tyrique George Merlin Rohl Hayden Hackney Christian Norgaard Brennan Johnson Jack Grealish Ainsley Maitland-Niles Everton’s summer arrivals

And Beto, questioned on Fiorentina’s facilities, replied: “Yes, yesterday [I saw them]. It’s incredible: the best sports centre I’ve ever been to.

“It’s perfect.”

Beto will look to quickly settle back into Serie A, a league he knows well, and deliver for a Fiorentina side that flirted with relegation last term.

The striker played 62 games in Serie A while he was at Udinese, and scored 22 goals for the club, while also chipping in with a single assist.

During his time at Everton, he notched up 20 goals in 99 appearances, and following his departure, the Toffees have just one recognised striker in Thierno Barry.

David Moyes did try to bring in Folarin Balogun from Monaco, but the striker ultimately refused to sign for Everton.