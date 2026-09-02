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Trabzonspor are putting in a ‘tremendous amount of effort’ to pull off a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison.

Even though the summer window across Europe’s major leagues has closed, the striker could still find an avenue out through Turkey, where the market remains open until Friday.

As a result, Trabzonspor are keen on the Brazilian, with Richarlison potentially joining Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah at the club and embarking upon an entirely new chapter of his career.

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The Black Sea Storm have already taken steps towards bringing the deal to fruition, placing an offer on the table, although the financial terms underpinning their proposal have yet to become clear.

The Turkish outfit have also successfully reached a verbal agreement with Richarlison, with the Brazilian now applying pressure on Spurs in an effort to persuade them to reach common ground.

As things stand, Tottenham have not agreed to let Richarlison move to Trabzonspor and the jury is out on whether a deal will happen or not.

However, with the striker entering the final year of his contract in north London, Tottenham risk him leaving for free if they do not cash in now.

Club played for America Mineiro Fluminense Watford Everton Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Richarlison has played for

Now Turkish journalist Yunus Emre Sal has highlighted the considerable work Trabzonspor are putting into their pursuit of Richarlison, while conceding that overcoming the obstacles to the deal will be a difficult undertaking.

Emre Sal wrote on X: “A tremendous amount of effort is being put into Richarlison.

“However, as one might expect, it’s not a very easy situation.”

Spurs had been prepared to part ways with Richarlison last week after reaching an agreement with Everton, only for the proposed return to Merseyside to collapse when the Brazilian himself decided to call off the move.

The 29-year-old started Tottenham’s opening Premier League fixture against Brentford but was subsequently left out of the squad for their weekend clash with Newcastle United.

It will soon become clear whether Richarlison brings his nine-year stay in England to a close by making the switch to Trabzonspor.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side recently brought Omar Marmoush in from Manchester City to bolster their front line, meaning that even if the Brazilian remains in N17, opportunities could be limited.